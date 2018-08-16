Rain Likely Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Scattered storms are heading north across our area early this afternoon. This activity will continue north through the afternoon and early evening. This activity will quickly diminish, and most should be rain free by about 7PM. Highs top out in the low 90s today. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A higher chance for rain returns Friday afternoon. Before the onset of rain, temperatures top out in the low 90s. These should still be mainly afternoon storms, but some will linger into the evening before eventually ending overnight. Friday night should be warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday and Sunday feature our highest chance for rain, with numerous afternoon showers and storms covering central and south Alabama. The mornings should be somewhat dry, but isolated activity isn’t out of the question. By the late morning and middle of Saturday and Sunday, storms will get going and persist into the evening. Most of them come to and end overnight.

Early next week still looks fairly rainy. A front moving through the mid-south should keep enhanced rain chances around for Monday and Tuesday. That front may actually move through here towards the end of next week- possibly providing afternoon highs in the 80s, overnight lows in the 60s, and some drier rain-free days. It’s still a long way out, but we’ll keep an eye on it.