Two Shot, One Dead in North Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the August 15 shooting death of Terrell Grant, 19, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Clarmont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene they located the victim, Grant, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Grant was transported to Jackson Hospital for treatment and later was pronounced dead.

MPD determined that a second victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound but had been transported via private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating to determine the circumstances that led to this fatal shooting and assault.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting and assault to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.