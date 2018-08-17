Montgomery Woman Found Guilty of Shooting Into Vehicle, Faces Life in Prison Due to Lengthy Criminal Record

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has been found guilty of shooting into a vehicle multiple times in an attempt to kill another woman.

Cheryl Blount was convicted by a Montgomery County jury of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and attempted murder. Due to her lengthy criminal record, Blount faces a mandatory life in prison sentence or life in prison without the

possibility of parole. She will be sentenced on October 5, by Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge J.R. Gaines.

On June 20, 2017, Blount saw the victim at the home of Blount’s ex-boyfriend and attempted to shoot her in the chest. When the gun failed to go off, Blount chased the victim out of the house and shot at her several times, when the victim was in her car trying to drive away.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey praised Deputy District Attorneys Marianalyn Dennis, Haley Steelman and Michele Davidson for their outstanding work. He also expressed his appreciation to D. A. Investigators J.P. Wilson and Deandre Holley and Detectives W.B. Dickey and A.A. Anderson of the Montgomery Police Department for their work in the investigation of the case.

District Attorney Bailey said: “We all deserve to live in a community that is free of violence. This conviction should serve as a warning to anyone who is thinking about using a gun to commit a crime. You will be prosecuted and sent away for a long time.”