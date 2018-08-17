2018 Buckmasters Expo Begins

by Danielle Wallace

If you are looking for the best in hunting, then Buckmasters is the place to be this weekend for you.

Buckmasters gives hunters a chance to get well-prepared for hunting season with a big choice of hunting manufacturers to choose from.

Just like many people attending Buckmasters, Andre Young has a good reason to experience the expo.

“I’m a bow hunter. I do a lot of rifle but I like bow. I’m trying to get more into it. That’s what mainly brought me out here,” says Young.

Young, has been coming to Buckmasters for the past 5 years and says it is all about seeing what he needs and what is trending in the hunting world, among the hundreds of exhibitors.

“If you want to hunt you got to come here and hunt. If you want to come out here and get some of the better tools, some of the better stuff-as far as getting how to do it you’ve got to find somebody that’s been in the sport a while. If you find them, they will teach you how and you’ll be at this thing every year like I am,” says Young.

Dawn Cooney and her family are attending Buckmasters for her son’s competition.

He is one heck of a shooter. He has been doing this. He would do this 365 days a year if could and make a living of it,” says Cooney.

“We want to see the boat competition and then we really don’t know what we’re going to end up seeing but it’s all exhibits and what all they have for sale,” says Randy Stephenson, also attending Buckmasters.

They say it is all about enjoying their way of life, the outdoors and plenty of shopping.

“There’s just a lot of things to look at, anything. Anybody would enjoy it,” says Cooney.

The expo continues Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free to the expo with a can good, that will be donated to help the hungry part of the Salvation Army and Friendship Mission.

If you do not have a can good, admission is one dollar.