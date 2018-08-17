A Perfect Activity for the Rainy Weekend Ahead

Search Downtown Montgomery for Public Art Quotes---and perhaps win prizes!

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery officials are running a two week contest with some cool prizes….but you’ll have to go out in the rain to win.

Mayor Todd Strange joined the head of the Public Art Commission on Thursday to announce the contest and to throw water onto a sidewalk as an example—-

“Hidden within the streets of downtown Montgomery are five quotes painted on the sidewalks that only appear when wet. With rain in the forecast, we’re challenging residents to find and photograph these installations for a chance to WIN Biscuits tickets, a Dreamland gift certificate and more! #mymgm The contest will run for two weeks, each quote will give you one entry into the contest for a total of five entrees per person. A winner will be selected at random on August 30, 2018. The winner will be crowned king or queen of public art for the day with a special “coronation service.” more information–including prizes—- HERE.

The Quotes are on sidewalks in this area.