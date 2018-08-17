Briggs & Stratton Corp. Bringing More Jobs to Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Briggs & Stratton Corp. announced plans today to open a 400,000-square-foot distribution center in Alabama, adding 20 new jobs to its significant manufacturing presence in Auburn. The new facility is expected to be operational by spring 2019.

Briggs & Stratton’s decision to add the Alabama distribution hub comes less than one year after the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company launched a major expansion at its Auburn manufacturing facility.

“I’m encouraged to see Briggs & Stratton expand again in Alabama because I know that means that they are finding all the ingredients they need for success right here in our state,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This represents a powerful endorsement from a leading manufacturer and shows once again that we are open for business.”

For full details, click this link: http://www.madeinalabama.com/2018/08/briggs-stratton-to-open-alabama-distribution-hub-creating-20-jobs/#gallery-5b76d3e0c4104-2