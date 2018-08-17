Greenville Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Need Help Identifying Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Dollar General Robber

2/4 Dollar General Robber

3/4 Dollar General Robber

4/4 Dollar General Robber







The Butler County Sheriff’s Department are searching for an unknown subject wanted in reference to an Armed Robbery investigation.

Investigators say a robbery occurred at the Dollar General Store located on Pineapple Highway in Greenville on Thursday, August 16. The suspect entered the store around 9:50 p.m. Once inside the store, he revealed a stainless and black handgun and demanded money.

After receiving an unspecified amount of money, the subject left the area in a black Chevrolet Impala, license number 8101AC0.

No injuries have been reported.

If you can identify this subject or have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.