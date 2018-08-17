Selma Museums Benefit from Montgomery Memorial

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Museums in Montgomery aren’t the only ones getting a bump in tourism from the new Lynching Memorial.

Some museums in Selma are also seeing an up-tick in tourism traffic.

The Ancient Africa, Enslavement & Civil War Museum and the National Voting Rights Museum are both now open longer hours.

Sam Walker is the historian at both museums.

He says some of the people who visit the Lynching Museum in Montgomery are also making their way to Selma.

“Interest is coming from the Legacy Museum you know, we also of course advertise on the internet so people find us on the internet so we’re getting a response from both the internet and people that are coming through Montgomery and seeing the Legacy Museum and then wants to know more about history here in Selma and also about museums here in Selma,” said Walker.

To make an appointment at the Ancient Africa, Enslavement & Civil War Museum or the National Voting Rights Museum call 334-526-4340.