Uber Eats Launches in Montgomery and Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Uber Eats launches in Montgomery and Auburn, offering food delivery at Uber speed. The Uber Eats app is free to download, offering menus from restaurants including Osaka, The Cork and Cleaver, and NYC Gyro in Montgomery and Pho Lee, Amsterdam Cafe, and D Square Donuts in Auburn.

Uber Eats offers a convenient way for people to get the food they love; opens up new economic opportunities for driver partners; and enables restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers.

With a network of Uber driver-partners already on the road in Montgomery and Auburn, Uber Eats customers can count on fast delivery – with average delivery times around 35 minutes after placing an order. Through Uber Eats, driver-partners have access to even more flexible earning opportunities, enabling them to spend less time idle and more time on the road making money. For restaurant partners, Uber Eats effectively expands their capacity and reach to be able to serve a whole new network of potential customers.

Here’s How Uber Eats Works for Customers:

Download the app or head to www.UberEATS.com Pick delivery location – Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered Find the perfect meal – Browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type to find exactly what you are craving Place your order – Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you Track the progress of the delivery – Get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination

Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities.