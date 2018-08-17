Wet At Times This Weekend

by Shane Butler

A steady supply of moisture will stream into the area over the weekend. We expect occasional showers and t-storms both days. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temps take a slight drop with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. This rather active weather pattern will continue into the first half of next week. A frontal boundary will slide southward into the deep south around midweek. The front could actually move south of us allowing drier air to spill into the area. It could be a bit milder toward the later half of next week. In the mean time, hope everyone has a great weekend.