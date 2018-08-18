MFD Drone Video Released of Booker T. Washington Magnet School Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire Department has released drone video of the fire at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. The fire destroyed part of the school early this morning.

The fire destroyed Building C, which housed the school’s cafeteria, counselor’s offices, the photo studio and a number of classrooms. The administrative building, on the west side of Union Street, was unharmed.

Watch video on the Alabama News Network Twitter page

Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter says classes will resume on Monday, August 27 at the former Hayneville Road Elementary School, which has been closed. It will take a week to get that school ready for the incoming BTW students.

He says BTW faculty and staff should report to the main building this Monday morning at their regular time to assist in getting items ready to be transferred.

Parents will receive more information via telephone and email later today and over the next few days as information is available on the move to the new temporary location.