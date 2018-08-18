Rainy Pattern For The Next Few Days

by Matt Breland

Expect rain showers to continue for the rest of today into Monday. Upper level weather patterns are setting up an environment for numerous to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to occur over central Alabama until Monday afternoon. Some storms may cause some slight flooding, so be mindful on puddling on roadways if traveling. A few showers will still be possible on Tuesday. This rainy weather will allow us to stay in the upper 80s for most of this week. A weak front looks to be headed our way as well by Thursday, bringing us just a little bit of humidity relief and some sunnier skies. So keep the umbrella around for the next 3 days and then by mid next week we will see the weather change to more pleasant conditions.