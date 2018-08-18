Web Page Set Up for BTW Students and Parents after School Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has set up a web page for parents of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School students to share information about the fire that destroyed part of the school early this morning.

The web page will be used to update parents on plans to move the students to the former Hayneville Road Elementary School building. Students have been told not to report to school in the coming week, but to make plans to go to Hayneville Road starting Monday, August 27.

Click here for MPS web page for BTW students and parents

That school is located at 3315 Hayneville Road, not too far from the intersection of Air Base Boulevard and Mobile Highway, west of Interstate 65. It has been closed for a couple of years.

MPS plans to use next week to prepare the school building for the incoming 411 BTW students.

BTW faculty and staff should report to the main building this Monday morning at their regular time to assist in getting items ready to be transferred, according to MPS spokesman Tom Salter.

Parents will receive more information via telephone and email later today and over the next few days as information is available on the move to the new temporary location.