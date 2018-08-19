How to Help BTW Students after Fire Destroyed Part of Their School

by Alabama News Network Staff

The fire at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School has left many people in Montgomery wondering how they can help students and teachers. The fire early yesterday morning destroyed Building C on the school’s campus.

Officials with Montgomery Public Schools say area Lowe’s stores have joined county and city governments, alumni, churches and others with offers to help. In a statement, MPS spokesman Tom Salter says it may be early next week before the school is able to take a full inventory of the items that were destroyed and exactly how those who have offered can help.

In the meantime, the BTW Fame Board, which is a parent, alumni and community group that supports BTW programs, has set up a donation page on its website.

Click here for the donation page and for BTW Fame Board updates

Students will be out of school for the coming week, but are scheduled to resume classes at the old Hayneville Road Elementary School building on Monday, August 27.