Support Pouring In After BTW Fire

by Justin Walker

Support continues to pour in from churches, schools, and government officials after the early morning Saturday fire that destroyed one of the main buildings at Montogmery’s BTW Magnet School.

Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter says he and school officials are grateful.

“We’re all just overwhelmed by the ouptouring of support from the community. Both city and county have offered their help in helping us get BTW up and running here at Hayneville Road,” Salter said.

Members of local churches say their thoughts and prayers are with BTW students and faculty. Area churches are finding ways to help.

“What we’re looking at doing is possibly raising and having a fundraiser to help with all of what the school has lost,” Jackie Corder said.

“Everybody’s trying to pull together and give donations, and come and help with the moving process,” Gloria Gillis said.

Students from BTW are also wanting to help their teachers and faculty prepare for the move.

“We want to find different ways, we want to get like posters and banners to decorate the school building,” BTW junior Morgan Marshall said.

Schools as far as Florence and Tuscaloosa are donating desks and other school supplies to replace those that were lost. Montgomery Lowe’s Home Improvement stores are offer five thousand dollars in materials and additional labor to help with painting and repairs.

Salter says everyone is pitching in to help

“Our operation staff working around the clock literally to try to get this thing ready to go for next Monday, when btw students will take it over and it becomes BTW for now.”

A group of Methodist churches and BTW students and parents gathered in prayer at Hayneville Road Elementary school Sunday afternoon to pray for students and faculty before classes begin next Monday.

A webpage has also been set up to keep parents informed on the fire and aftermath. For more information, visit www.EngageEducateInspire.org