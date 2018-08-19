The BTW Fire Aftermath

A temporary school....and in investigation.

by Tim Lennox

An early Saturday morning fire destroyed one building at Montgomery’s Booker T. Washington Magnet School……then Saturday night a water main broke and flooded part of the surviving large building at the school on the other side of Union Street.

That water damage was limited to the basement and workers were drying that building out as firefighters across the street continued to pour water onto Building “C”….the one destroyed by the fire.

No cause so far.

System teachers and other employees are working on a closed down Montgomery School—Hayneville Elementary— and it will be used as a temporary school by the displaced BTW students. But they’ll be off from school this coming week.