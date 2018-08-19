Update: Aftermath of Fire at BTW Magnet High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Leaders at Montgomery Public Schools are getting a better idea of the fire damage at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School and the work involved in transferring students to the old Hayneville Road Elementary School so they can resume classes.

A three-alarm fire early yesterday morning destroyed Building C at BTW. The school campus is divided into two parts, separated by Union Street downtown with a tunnel connecting underneath. The building on the west side of Union Street wasn’t damaged.

However, Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter says overnight, the water main under Union Street burst and water entered the main (undamaged) BTW building. He says there was no real damage other than a flooded basement and wet floors on the main hall. MPS staff are working to dry out that building.

Salter says MPS operations staff were able to get into the cafeteria section of BTW that was adjacent to Building C. The equipment seems to be intact and undamaged. MPS staff credits the Montgomery Fire Department with their fast actions during the fire in keeping that section of the building intact. That equipment will be transferred to Hayneville Road to serve BTW students.

Salter says MPS staff are working today at Hayneville Road getting the campus ready to open on the 27th . Students will not attend class in the coming week, because it will take that time to set up Hayneville Road for their arrival.

Salter says local Lowe’s stores have offered $5,000 in materials and additional labor to help with painting and minor repairs at Hayneville Road.

Click here to make a donation to the BTW Fame Board