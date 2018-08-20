Drier Days Are Ahead

by Shane Butler

This cloudy and rainy weather pattern will stick around for one more day but a dry and milder weather setup is ahead for later this week. In the mean time, showers and t-storms will move through the area on Tuesday. Some storms will produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. A frontal boundary slides southward into the area late Tuesday and this boundary will usher in much drier air. You will notice a drop in the humidity and temps are going to feel very nice Thursday and Friday morning. Rain chances will be very slim late week but moisture will return and rain activity comes back over the upcoming weekend.