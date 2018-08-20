Local Church Sending “Buckets of Blessings” to help Ukraine Families

by Ellis Eskew

A Montgomery church is lending a helping hand to families in need on the other side of the world.

And they’re doing it one bucket at a time.

Dalraida Church of Christ is packing up “buckets of blessings,” which are filled with basic need items for displaced families in Ukraine.

The church has been collecting donations and supplies from all over the state for the past month.

They say its about more than just the items.

“It means a lot to us because it allows us to put the gospel in shoe leather where we are able to show people tangible source of the love of God, how He cares about them and their everyday needs in a practical way,” said church volunteer John Kachelman.

The mission team from the church will be going to Ukraine to help deliver the supplies in October.