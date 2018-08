Missing Dadeville Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, August 16, 68-year old Dwight Smith, of Dadeville, was reported missing from his residence on Slaughter’s Cross Road. An investigation revealed that Smith was last seen on Sunday, August 12.

Today, at approximately 9:40 a.m., Smith was found deceased in a wooded area near his residence.

Investigation remains pending as authorities await results of an autopsy from the Alabama Department of Forensic

Sciences.