Montgomery County Arrests: August 13-19

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 13th through August 19th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty.  A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

School Bus Pick Up Issues on Dirt Road in Dallas C...
Governor Ivey Signs Executive Order, Raises Awaren...
Missing Dadeville Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Ne...
Montgomery Police Arrest Three Men on Sexual Assau...