Montgomery County Arrests: August 13-19 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Aug 20, 2018 6:20 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/42Aubrey Woodward Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Chistopher Williamson Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Martez Walters Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Aaron Swanson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Brett Stephens Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Carrying Brass Knuckles/Slingshots & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Phyllis Standberry Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended and Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Tatyana Silas Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Franklin Riley Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Terrell Phillips Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Driving while revoked, Driving while suspended, Improper tag, Obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana 2nd, & Switched tag (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Anthony Perez Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Latoria Parks Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Lequinton Orum Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing) Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Angel Moses Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 3rd (Less than $500)-Embezzle an interstate shipment Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Tawaine McCullough Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Carlos Maldon Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Gerald Lamar Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42George Lake Jr. Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation & Possession/Distribution Detonator, Explosive Device Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Daniel Jordan Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling (2 counts) & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Jondarrean Jones Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Daidrea James Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Selling Cigarettes to a minor Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42Quentin Jackson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42Donarian Jackson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Breana Henderson Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): By Order of the court Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Shakeria Hasan Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Zachary Ellis Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Richard Eiland Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime, Possession of controlled substance, & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Alcornelius Easterling Jr. Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of Minor & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Anthony Davis Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Melvin Cook Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Jason Clayton Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Kedrick Cargill Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Kemith Calvin Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Carrying pistol without a license & Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Mary Caldwell Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st & Breaking/Entering Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Richard Buffton Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Courtney Brassell Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Christopher Bracknell Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Fredricous Boone Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Alexandria Blue Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Cheryl Blount Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Teketrion Bivins Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder During 1st Degree Robbery, Capital murder of person outside a vehicle from a vehicle, & Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Derrick Ashley-Jr. Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Anandi Anderson Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 13th through August 19th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts School Bus Pick Up Issues on Dirt Road in Dallas C... Governor Ivey Signs Executive Order, Raises Awaren... Missing Dadeville Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Ne... Montgomery Police Arrest Three Men on Sexual Assau...