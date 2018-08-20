Montgomery County Arrests: August 13-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/42 Aubrey Woodward Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

2/42 Chistopher Williamson Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & Theft of Property (2 counts)

3/42 Martez Walters Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property

4/42 Aaron Swanson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

5/42 Brett Stephens Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Carrying Brass Knuckles/Slingshots & Probation Revocation



6/42 Phyllis Standberry Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended and Possession of Controlled Substance

7/42 Tatyana Silas Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

8/42 Franklin Riley Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

9/42 Terrell Phillips Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Driving while revoked, Driving while suspended, Improper tag, Obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana 2nd, & Switched tag (2 counts)

10/42 Anthony Perez Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): DUI



11/42 Latoria Parks Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

12/42 Lequinton Orum Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Menacing)

13/42 Angel Moses Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Theft of Property 3rd (Less than $500)-Embezzle an interstate shipment

14/42 Tawaine McCullough Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property 1st

15/42 Carlos Maldon Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Burglary III



16/42 Gerald Lamar Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st

17/42 George Lake Jr. Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation & Possession/Distribution Detonator, Explosive Device

18/42 Daniel Jordan Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling (2 counts) & Theft of Property 4th

19/42 Jondarrean Jones Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

20/42 Daidrea James Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Selling Cigarettes to a minor



21/42 Quentin Jackson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): On loan from DOC

22/42 Donarian Jackson Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

23/42 Breana Henderson Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): By Order of the court

24/42 Shakeria Hasan Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Harassment

25/42 Zachary Ellis Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



26/42 Richard Eiland Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime, Possession of controlled substance, & Theft of Property 4th

27/42 Alcornelius Easterling Jr. Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of Minor & Possession of Marijuana 1st

28/42 Anthony Davis Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation

29/42 Melvin Cook Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

30/42 Jason Clayton Arrest Date: 8/14/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment (2 counts)



31/42 Kedrick Cargill Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

32/42 Kemith Calvin Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Carrying pistol without a license & Contempt of court

33/42 Mary Caldwell Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st & Breaking/Entering Vehicle

34/42 Richard Buffton Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

35/42 Courtney Brassell Arrest Date: 8/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st



36/42 Christopher Bracknell Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

37/42 Fredricous Boone Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied)

38/42 Alexandria Blue Arrest Date: 8/18/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd (3 counts)

39/42 Cheryl Blount Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

40/42 Teketrion Bivins Arrest Date: 8/17/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder During 1st Degree Robbery, Capital murder of person outside a vehicle from a vehicle, & Possession of Controlled Substance



41/42 Derrick Ashley-Jr. Arrest Date: 8/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

42/42 Anandi Anderson Arrest Date: 8/16/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana





















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 13th through August 19th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.