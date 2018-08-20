Montgomery Police Arrest Three Men on Sexual Assault Charges Over the Weekend

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Gerald Lamar, 50, with first-degree rape in reference to a sexual assault that occurred August 18. The assault is said to have occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Beckview Drive.

The adult female victim says Lamar knew the individual she was providing care for and was at the residence. She says that he sexually assaulted her.

Lamar was taken into custody at the scene and charged.

His bond was set at $250,000.

____________

Michael Sasser, 48, has been charged with first-degree rape in reference to a sexual assault that occurred August 17. Police say the assault occurred at about 2:30 p.m., in the 2500 block of Foshee Road.

The adult female victim says that she went to meet with Sasser, who then sexually assaulted her.

Sasser was taken into custody on August 18.

_________

Montgomery police has charged 54-year old Robert Wilkerson with first-degree sexual abuse in reference to an offense that occurred on August 19, in the 6000 block of Fuller Road.

The adult female victim says that Wilkerson subjected her to unwanted sexual contact by force.

Wilkerson was taken into custody on the scene and charged.