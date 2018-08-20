More Rain Until a Tuesday Front

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: A wet and stormy start to it, with a rare summer front for midweek, which will deliver some much anticipated relief from the humidity. The forecast, Monday and Tuesday shows an upper trough will keep our weather wet and unsettled. Expect numerous showers and storms along with lots of clouds, our high temperatures will be held in the 80s. Late Tuesday we see a BIG change as a broad trough digs into the eastern Ohio River Valley as a surface high moves into the Middle Mississippi River Valley bringing a cold front through the Southeast, and finally providing the push necessary to bring much drier air into Alabama. Wednesday we should see dew points in the middle 60s with lower 60s by Thursday. This means our morning lows will be in the 60s for the latter portion of the week – and Thursday we could see lows in the lower 60s, with upper 50s possible across North Alabama. Once again, the ever so slightest of hint of fall in the air.

ROLLING INTO THE WEEKEND: By Friday and Saturday into Sunday, our upper air pattern begins to move back toward an upper ridge as we watch moisture values climb, meaning humidity returns. We should still remain fairly dry with only the potential to see some isolated showers or storms by Saturday. Highs will still be fairly nice as we see values close in once again on the 90-degree mark.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan