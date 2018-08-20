School Bus Pick Up Issues on Dirt Road in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County woman wants school officials to fix a problem some school buses have had picking up kids who live on dirt roads.

Jessica Talton says the school bus that’s supposed to pick her kids up for school in the morning — won’t come down the dirt road where she lives — if it looks like rain.

Talton says its been an on-going issue that’s led to truancy problems in the past.

“The acceptable solution is they do their job,” she said.

“Whenever it rains, it don’t matter how the road is, if it look like its going to cloud up, she’s not coming.”

School officials says the decision not to drive on the road in bad weather — is about the safety of the driver and students.