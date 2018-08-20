Teen Shot During Commission of Robbery, Charged with First-Degree Robbery and Assualt

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Arthur Colvin, 16, in connection with a shooting and robbery that occurred August 8. The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1700 block Hamlet Court.

The adult male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second subject, Colvin, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and also was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further investigation indicated the shooting occurred during the course of a person’s robbery, and MPD identified Colvin as the robbery suspect.

During the robbery, the victim was shot and wounded, and then returned fire, striking the suspect, Colvin. Colvin was taken into custody August 18 following his release from the hospital where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting.

MPD charged Colvin with one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.