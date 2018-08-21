Dry & Milder

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary moves southward through our area and much drier air settles over us for a few days. High pressure becomes the main weather feature over the area and that will help keep the chance for any rain very slim. The drier air will make it feel comfortable in the mornings but we’re still warm in the afternoon hours. We start in the mid to upper 60s and climb into the upper 80s by late afternoon. It’s hard to keep the air dry for long around here this time of the year. Moisture surges back into the area Friday and we should start to see a few showers/t-storms. The chance for rain will increase over the weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms will develop each day with temperatures back into the lower 90s for highs. This weather setup will continue into the start of next week as well.