Front on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT ON THE WAY: Until it arrives, expect scattered showers and storms along with lots of clouds, today and tonight. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 80s in most locations. The front currently over North Mississippi will push its ways into and through Alabama today will cause the best chance of showers and thunderstorms to be across South?central Alabama this afternoon as drier air moves into the northern counties.

USA BRIEF: Showers and thunderstorms will impact the Mid Atlantic and Northeast U.S. on Tuesday. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Localized flooding will be possible. The major I-95 cities from Washington D.C. to New York could be impacted. Major Hurricane Lane will turn northwest and could impact the Hawaiian Islands late week and into the weekend.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: We pretty much go rain-free Wednesday and Thursday and these two days will be sunny with lower humidity and cooler nights. Highs in the 80s, lows well down in the 60s. Some of the traditionally cooler spots in North Alabama could see upper 50s early Thursday and Friday morning.

HUMIDITY RETURNS: Moisture begins to return to from east Friday, but for now we will mention only a slight risk of a shower. Otherwise, Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s. Then for the weekend, we will forecast a partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of any one spot getting wet is only about one in five, and highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: There is still a whole lot of summer left for Alabama and heat levels will creep up with highs reaching the low 90s on most afternoons as an upper high begins to rebuild; afternoon showers and storms should remain widely scattered…Fairly routine late August weather.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan