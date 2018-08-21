MPD Wants Residents to Avoid Alabama National Fair Ticket Scammers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department have advised area residents to be cautious of scammers.

MPD received a report of scammers soliciting the sale of discounted tickets to the Alabama National Fair. MPD advises that the Alabama National Fair does not solicit ticket sales by phone or through social media.

Ticket purchases are only available through ticket master or the Garret Coliseum box office.

If you feel that you are been scammed by someone, your are to report it to the police.