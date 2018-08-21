Proposed Budget Concerns at Montgomery City Council

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery City Council needs more time to go over the budget for the next fiscal year.

They heard loud and clear from residents Tuesday night over some of their concerns.

The proposed budget forecasts revenue of $250 million. But it also calls for an $8 million increase over last year’s budget. And the mayor proposed maybe cutting back on garbage pick up to just once a week.

But it’s not sitting well with everyone.

“We are not investing in our education. Here we have money in the city and we want to pull it from one of the departments that need more money. Does anybody walk around Montgomery and see the trash all over the city like I do? And they are steadily saying we want less garbage pickup?” said Phyllis Harvey-Hall.

The council will meet Thursday at 3:00 p.m. for a workshop to go over the budget.