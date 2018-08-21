Selma Man Charged with Abusing Three Year Old

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is facing ten to life — after being charged with abusing his girlfriend’s three year old child.

Selma Police say Rakeem Harris is charged with aggravated child abuse and second-degree assault.

They say the 3-year-old boy was beaten and burned for accidentally using the bathroom on himself.

They say the boy’s mother told police the beating happened Wednesday, but police chief Spencer Collier says the injuries happened Tuesday and the child didn’t get medical treatment until Thursday.

“He was severely beaten from his head all the way down to his ankles,” said Detective Beauty Benjamin.

“A child couldn’t do nothing at three years old to cause a severe beating that this three year old received.”

Harris is free on a $100,00 dollars bond.

He’s due to be arraigned in court on October 1st.