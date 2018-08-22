Dry For Now

by Shane Butler

High pressure becomes the main weather feature over the deep south for the next several days. Mostly sunny and dry conditions hold on through Thursday but moisture does come back and showers are possible by Friday. The dry air in place now will it feel rather nice in the morning hours. Both Thursday and Friday start out in the mid to upper 60s. The heat and humidity creep back up and its lower 90s over the upcoming weekend. Along with the heat and humidity come those scattered late afternoon showers and t-storms. We expect to see an increase coverage of those through the weekend into early next week. Basically, it’s back to what we expect for this time of the year.