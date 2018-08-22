Local Scout Collecting Donated Items for Homeless Veterans

by Ellis Eskew

A local boy scout wants to help homeless veterans…and he needs your help.

LAMP student Junhyung Park is collecting basic hygiene items for homeless veterans across the state. He is working with the Central Alabama Healthcare System to provide 200 bags of donations to the vets.

He is need small packs of soap, small shampoo bottles, socks, small toothpastes, toothbrushes and razors.

The project is part of Park’s work in becoming an Eagle Scout.

He says it is a project close to his heart.

“My grandfather was a veteran also. He passed away a few years ago and I never got to know him. This is an opportunity I guess to… give back to him I guess,” said Park.

Here are a list of places to drop off the donated items:

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System- West campus and Montgomery clinic

Lamp High School

Frazer United Methodist Church

Saint James United Methodist Church