More Charges Come for South Hull Street Murder Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged Taketrin Bivins, 28, and Jayshun Edwards, 16, with one count each of first-degree robbery, in addition to the capital murder charge they already face in connection to the August 10 shooting death of Samuel James.

Officers charged the two with an August 4 robbery, which occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Malabar Road.

The two were charged in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where they are being held without bond following their arrest August 16 in James’ death.