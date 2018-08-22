Seniors in Selma Benefit from SilverSneakers Program

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A program at the Selma-Dallas County YMCA is helping to improve the quality of life for area seniors.

SilverSneakers is a free fitness program that provides unlimited access to everything at the Y.

The program also features special exercise classes geared towards seniors.

The classes are made up mostly of seniors but they also include people with medical conditions.

“People are here for various reasons so it encourages me because I see people that have various problems that come to exercise class,” said program participant Vanessa Goodwin.

To learn more about the program call the Selma-Dallas County YMCA at 334-874-9622.