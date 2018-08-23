Chance for rain returns

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to keep it dry and slightly milder around here but changes are coming our way soon. We have another fairly mild night ahead with temps dropping into the mid to upper 60s. This should feel nice as you head out the door Friday morning. The ridge of high pressure will be sliding more east of us and we pick up an easterly wind flow across the area. This will lead to moisture increasing and we should see scattered showers and possibly a few t-storms developing Friday afternoon. It’s a typical hot and humid weather pattern with those pop us showers/t-storms for the weekend. You can expect upper 80s to lower 90s for highs and overnight temps hovering around 70 degrees. No major changes coming our way through all of next week. It’s a typical August weather setup that will be sticking around for a while.