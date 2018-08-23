Millbrook Child Pornographer faces up to 90 Years in Prison

by Tim Lennox

From the U.S. Attorney’e office:

“MILLBROOK MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

MONTGOMERY, AL – Germaine Moore, 45, of Millbrook, Alabama, pled guilty today to three counts of production of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Moore pled guilty in federal court in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before visiting United States District Judge L. Scott Coogler from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

The case began on or about January 31, 2018, when law enforcement officials received complaints regarding a Facebook video posting depicting a child performing oral sex on an adult male. Law enforcement traced the video to Moore. Three minor victims were interviewed and disclosed that Moore had sexually abused them and produced videos of the sexual abuse. On February 5, 2018, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) executed search warrants on Moore’s Millbrook, Alabama home. SBI located additional child pornography images on various devices found in Moore’s home and later in an apartment that he had access to in Prattville, Alabama. Investigators found that Moore possessed around 190 child pornography videos on an SD card, and 231 child pornography images on an IBM hard drive.

Today’s guilty plea follows a superseding indictment against Moore that charged him with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. According to the superseding indictment, beginning on an unknown date, and continuing until February 6, 2018, Moore employed, used, induced, enticed, and coerced three minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. The superseding indictment also alleges that from about April 2011 until February 2018, Moore did knowingly possess child pornography.

For the three counts of production of child pornography, Moore faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count. There is no parole in the federal system. Moore is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

This case was investigated by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, United States Marshal’s Service, Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department, Millbrook Police Department, Prattville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander City Police Department, and Montgomery Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hollie Worley Reed and Steven H. Lee of the Middle District of Alabama.”