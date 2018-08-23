National Park Service Hosts Preservation Effort in White Hall

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The National Park Service is hosting an event this weekend to show people how to preserve their treasured artifacts from the Voting Rights Movement.

Park service officials say the ‘Preserving is Caring’ event is an effort to protect the story of the movement.

They say a lot of local people played a role in the struggle for voting rights and the event will give people the tools and technique the need to preserve old letters, pictures and other documents.

“Its important that those documents get protected so they can continue to tell the story as we lose that generation,” said Park Ranger Wesley Gant.

“We want to have those first source documents, those oral histories, those pieces of paper and those pictures to help us relay the message of civil rights, not just to the United States but to a world audience even.”

The ‘Preserving is Caring’ event is Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lowndes Interpretive Center in White Hall.

For more information call 334-877-1983.