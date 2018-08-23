Very Warm, but Comfortable for Late August

by Ryan Stinnett

NOT TOO SHABBY: The drier air continues to settle into the state and conditions, though very warm, are nice with our lower humidity. We are seeing plenty of sunshine across the state, and no rain today; temperatures are in the 80s this afternoon. For tonight, expect partly cloudy conditions as lows will drop into the 60s area wide. A few local areas in the north my dip into the 50s. More of the same is the forecast for tomorrow.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, so expect higher humidity levels and a few pop up afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Chance of any one spot seeing rain each day is around one in three… otherwise days will be partly sunny with highs in the 86 to 90 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge rebuilds across the Deep South, meaning partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be close to 90 degrees which is pretty close to average for the final week of August.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. Over in the Central Pacific, Hurricane Lane is packing sustained winds of 145 mph, and is expected to affect the Hawaiian Islands over the next 48 to 72 hours. There could be significant impact to Hawaii and Hurricane Watches and Warnings are up for the islands.

Have a great day!

Ryan