What a BUSY Weekend in Montgomery!

by Tim Lennox

(Information from Visit Montgomery website)

Fourth Annual Stuff the Truck Food Drive

Sat., Aug. 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You know I like to sprinkle these lists with the “feel good” stuff, but this event was just too easy to include. All you need to do is donate non-perishable food items to the truck parked in front of Winn Dixie (how easy is that) and the good people running it will donate all proceeds to the Montgomery Public Schools Backpack Program.

(Come by and meet some of your Alabama News Network friends!)

Montgomery Dragon Boat Race and Festival

Sat., Aug. 25, 2018, 8:00AM – 4:00PM

The Montgomery Dragon Boat Race and Festival returns for its ninth year on the Alabama River. The free event is open for anyone to spectate as massive canoe-like boats race each other for the good of fundraising. Sign up for a dragon boat team, race on a paddle board, volunteer, or just pop by any time throughout the day to check out the action.

Gun Island Chute SUP CUP

Sat. Aug. 25, 2018, 8:00 a.m.

Competitive Stand-Up-Paddleboarding is making its second appearance at the Dragon Boat Festival. Racers will paddle the Gun Island Chute stretch of the Alabama River. The Southern Stoke Paddle Series has selected the GIC SUP Cup as the 9th stop in their 12-race series this year!

Bluegrass Revival Summer Jam

Sat., Aug. 25, 2018 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

If music is more your thing, you’ll want to make your way to The Sanctuary for a fun bluegrass jam session. Lots of bluegrass pickers will be performing and you’re welcome to join in or just hang out and enjoy the music.

2018 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff

Sat. Aug. 25, 2018 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

College football kicks off at historic Cramton Bowl! The defending HBCU national champion North Carolina A&T Aggies and the four-time defending OVC champion Jacksonville State Gamecocks will square off in the 2018 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff.