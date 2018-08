August Heat Returning

by Shane Butler

We’re slipping into a typical August weather pattern as we head into the final days of the month. That basically means hot and humid along with late afternoon showers and t-storms each day. Temps will manage the lower 90s for highs while overnight its lower 70s. The rain activity will come as result of daytime heating. There could even be a few embedded t-storms at times with the main threats lightning, brief heavy rain, and gusty winds. Hope you have great weekend!