Extra Safety Measures to be Taken at Lee-Park Crossing Football Game in Wake of Shots Fired at Carver-JD Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools, the Montgomery Police Department and Alabama State University are working together to ensure that all participants and visitors enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Thankfully, following reports of gunfire in the vicinity of the Carver/Jeff Davis football game, authorities confirmed there were no injuries with the exception of a teenage female who sustained a minor injury in a fall and was treated by Fire Medics.

Tonight’s Lee/Park Crossing game will have an enhanced presence of ASU, MPD and MPS officers and security personnel. Access to the stadium area will be restricted to game traffic only.

The criminal investigation into the report of gunfire is being led by the ASU Police Department in conjunction with MPD and MPS. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call ASU at 334-229-4400, Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000.

MPS, ASU and MPD are committed partners to providing a safe and secure environment that allows families to enjoy the high school football experience.