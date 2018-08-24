Humidity Returns

by Ryan Stinnett

For Friday expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s and comfortable humidity levels. We do note, those humidity levels will begin to increase as we roll into the afternoon and we will need to mention the chance for a few, widely isolated afternoon showers dotting the Alabama landscape.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Many high school teams open the season tonight; the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling through the 70s during the games. No threat of rain.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, so expect higher humidity levels and a few pop up afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Chance of any one spot seeing rain each day is around one in three…otherwise days will be partly sunny with highs in the 86 to 90 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge rebuilds across the Deep South, meaning partly sunny days with randomly scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back in the lower 90s which is pretty close to average for the final week of August.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. However, a tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa early Friday and then move quickly westward at about 20 mph. No development is expected during the next few days, but environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some development of the wave early next week while it crosses the west-central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Over in the Central Pacific, Hurricane Lane is packing sustained winds of 120 mph, and continues to affect the Hawaiian Islands the next 48 hours as it passes just west of the islands. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main threat to Hawaii; rain amounts of 10-20 inches are possible.

Have a great day!

Ryan