Montgomery Man Faces Slew of Charges in Greenville, Satsuma, & Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

A family is shaken after being victims of a carjacking.

Early this morning, a family of three was travelling on Interstate 65 and stopped at the Greenville Chevron on Fort Dale Road. The father and son entered the store while the mother remained in the front passenger seat of their vehicle. A suspect then approached the victims car and got in the drivers seat. He began to drive off with the mother in the passenger seat, but pushed her out of the passenger side door as he was exiting the parking lot and drove off towards the interstate.

The mother received injuries from her fall out of the car. Her injured required her to be transported to Stablers Hospital in Greenville. She was treated and released after a few hours.

The suspect fled south on the interstate in the victims vehicle.

Greenville investigators were called to the scene and quickly determined that the suspect had broken down on the interstate prior to this incident and had been dropped off at the Chevron a short time earlier.

Investigators were also able to use GPS technology and locate the victims stolen vehicle. Greenville police notified Satsuma Police Department that the stolen vehicle was in their jurisdiction at a gas station.

Satsuma PD arrived at that location and observed the suspect and stolen vehicle. The suspect then fled from police in the stolen vehicle down Highway 43, into Creola. The suspect struck two other vehicles while fleeing from the police and wrecked on Highway 43 in Creola.

Satsuma Police officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The victims’ vehicle, that the suspect was driving, was totaled in this accident. There were injuries to another driver in the accident but they were not life threatening.

Greenville officers located the original vehicle belonging to the suspect that had broken down on the interstate a few miles outside of the city limits. They impounded this vehicle and found that it had been reported stolen from Mobile.

The suspect now has charges in three different jurisdictions including Greenville, Satsuma, and Mobile.

Greenville investigators responded to Satsuma and conducted an interview with the suspect in which he confessed to the charges after he was confronted with the evidence that investigators had against him.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Lee Dawson, 30, of Montgomery.

He is charged with Theft of Property 1st and Assault 2nd by Greenville PD. Additional charges are pending in Satsuma and Mobile as well.

Greenville Chief of Police, Justin Lovvorn, released the following statement:

“I would like to commend the quick response of our patrol officers and our investigators in this matter. Thanks to the excellent investigative work done in this case, this suspects crime spree was brought to an end before he could cause any serious physical harm to an innocent civilian. I would like to thank Satsuma Police Department for there assistance in this case and the ultimate apprehension of this dangerous individual. We are very fortunate that the victim in Greenville was not seriously injured nor the innocent civilians he collided with in Creola. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to lock your vehicle anytime you exit it even if someone remains in the vehicle, you should always lock the doors. You never know when someone is looking for what they feel is an easy opportunity.”