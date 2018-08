Sink-A-Palooza

by Chris Searcy

Our Chris Searcy competed in the first ever Sink-A-Palooza at the YMCA in Prattville Alabama.

The event featured lunch and a chance to sink 20 local “Captains” in a single-person inflatable boat. Each Captain floated/paddled around the pool while their friends, families and co-workers donated money to “sink their ship.” Guests can purchase accessories from our “Sink Shop” to assist in sinking their favorite Captain.