Sen. John McCain Dead

by Tim Lennox

BC-US–APNewsAlert

Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2018 7:27:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

BC-US–Obit-McCain

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. With AP Photos.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2018 7:37:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

(Watch for more details on the WCOV News at 9:00 or The Alabama News Network Weekend News at 10:00 on CBS 8 or ABC 32)