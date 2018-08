Typical August Weather

by Matt Breland

Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s with mostly clearskies and a few isolated showers will remain possible in the later afternoon. Tomorrow we will see a similar pattern with those warmer temperatures and isolated showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. The rest of the week will keep feeling like a typical August summer with afternoon highs in the low 90s, humid conditions, and some isolated showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon.