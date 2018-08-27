A Typical Summer Pattern To Close Out August

by Ben Lang

Monday afternoon should serve as a continuation of the weekend weather, with just a few isolated storms popping up by the mid afternoon. High temperatures today range from the low to mid 90s, and afternoon heat index temperatures could near 100° at times. Any storms that pop up today should be brief, and they will diminish this evening. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday looks like a repeat performance. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s. By mid afternoon some isolated storms dot the radar, but these too should be fairly short-lived and diminish during the evening. Tuesday night should be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances during the afternoon of Wednesday through Friday look a bit better, but not everyone will see rain. The rain should limit afternoon temps somewhat, but expect at least low 90s for high temperatures those days. Rain chances trend back down this weekend and early next week, as we turn the calendar to September. This is the time of year we start to trend dry and hot, so looks like we’re right on cue. For now, high temperatures look to reach the low 90s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.