Appeals Court Upholds Conviction of Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard

by Site Staff

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld 11 of 12 felony ethics convictions against former house speaker Mike Hubbard.

Hubbard was convicted two years ago of ethics violations of using his office for personal gain.

He was sentenced to four year in jail and eight years of probation in 2016, but has been out of jail during the appeal.

Here’s a link the decision handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Mike Hubbard Appeal Ruling