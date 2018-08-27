Booker T. Washington Students Return To Class After Fire

by Jalea Brooks

It was back to school Monday morning for students of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery after a fire destroyed part of the school. After a week of no classes, teachers and students have relocated to the former Hayneville Road Elementary School.

Crews worked around the clock last week to get the vacant elementary school ready for BTW students, while fire officials are still investigating what exactly caused one of the magnet school’s buildings to go up into flames.

Several businesses donated supplies including hundreds of gallons of paint while many donated their time to help meet the 1 week deadline. While this new chapter is certainly not an ideal start to the school year, school leaders are confident BTW students will return ready to make the most out of their new beginnings.

“We know that this is a temporary situation for us but we are going to bloom where we are planted for right now” said principal Quesha Starks.

“We want them to feel like home” said Tom salter with Montgomery Public Schools “I realize its going to be an adjustment period but I hope they understand how hard everyone worked to make this happen in one week”.

Officials were unable to provide an update on how long BTW students will be in the former elementary school, but have maintained that the move is only temporary.

Booker T. Washington became a magnet school in 1996. We have a summary of the school’s history here.