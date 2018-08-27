Hot & Humid Final Week of August

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT FORECAST: We will see a mix of sun and clouds today as highs should climb into lower and mid 90s across Alabama. A few isolated showers and storms are expected across South/Central Alabama again today, mainly during the peak heating of the afternoon, but these will once again be few and far between as rain chances are less than 10%.

BIG SUNSPOT ALERT: For most of 2018, the solar disk has been blank without a trace of even the smallest sunspot. This weekend something different is happening. A large sunspot has suddenly emerged, growing rapidly into a sprawling group with two dark cores as wide as Earth. Satellites are monitoring the region to see if it will break the quiet of solar minimum with a significant flare.

THE FINAL WEEK OF AUGUST: An upper ridge begins to weaken by midweek, so highs will remain in the lower 90s on a daily basis. Partly sunny days with a few widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers or storms possible. Pretty routine late summer weather. Towards the end of the week, a weak frontal boundary should sag into the state and provide slightly better rain chances for the area.

ROLLING INTO SEPTEMBER: By the time we get to next weekend, it will be September, and the Labor Day weekend is looking fairly routine for Alabama. Temperatures look to remain a few degrees above average with lower 90s in the forecast, and of course we will see scattered showers and storms on a daily basis.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan